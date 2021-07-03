15-year-old boy shot to death in Lodi

Jul. 3—A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in a strip mall parking lot in Lodi on Friday evening.

At around 8:14 p.m., police responded to a report of a male that had been shot in the parking lot of 1030 S. Hutchins St., according to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post.

With onlookers from the surrounding neighborhood converging on the scene, first responders were conducting life-saving measures when the victim's mother and other family members arrived and the mother had to be held back as she questioned if the person being attended to was her son. Two young girls sobbed and consoled each other as they looked on.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Officers processed the scene and conducted a canvass for witnesses and video surveillance.

This remains an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Carillo at 209-269-4781. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous (please reference LPD Case #21-4244).