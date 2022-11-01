15-year-old boy shot after fight in Avondale park

A fight at Avondale park led to a 15-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries over the weekend, police said.

According to officials with the Amarillo Police Department, at 6:52 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Avondale park on a report of a shooting.

As officers arrived to the school park, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were informed that several juveniles had been at the park fighting and one of the juveniles pulled out a gun and fired rounds, injuring the victim.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation by the Juvenile Investigation Squad.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Avondale park shooting leaves boy, 15, with life-threatening injuries