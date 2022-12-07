15-year-old boy shot and killed in Austin near a school, police say

A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after being shot near a high school in the Austin neighborhood, police say.

The boy had been near a sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire at 3:16 p.m. on the 5100 block of West Harrison Street, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police added.

Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School is located on the block where the shooting occurred. It is so far unclear whether the shooting happened on school grounds or involved any students. A Michele Clark receptionist said the school couldn’t yet comment on the shooting and death.

Police are investigating the shooting, and no one has been arrested, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.