15-year-old boy shot on Milwaukee's south side; 16-year-old girl arrested

A 15-year-old boy was shot on the city's south side Wednesday and a 16-year-old girl has been arrested as a result, Milwaukee police say.

According to police, the incident happened at roughly 10:13 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Sixth Street.

The boy was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, police said.

The department is expected to refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

