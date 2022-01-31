15-year-old boy shot, wounded during drive-by shooting in south Fort Worth, police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Monday during a drive-by shooting in south Fort Worth, authorities said.l

No one has been arrested.

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Boyce Ave.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call and located the wounded teen.

The 15-year-old was treated at the scene and released, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on the shooting.