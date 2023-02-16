15-year-old boy suspected in deadly shooting of father in Lincoln County

Police lights.

Investigators in Lincoln County are reportedly looking into the case of a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing his father.

The deadly shooting reportedly occurred Tuesday afternoon at a residence south of Stroud, near State Highway 99 and E 900 Road.

Authorities told reporters the boy called 911 around 1:15 p.m. and said he had shot his father.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty told reporters there was an argument between the father and son, and the son said his dad cornered him with a knife.

The boy fired two rounds, Dougherty said.

His father was reportedly taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 15-year-old boy in Lincoln County suspected in father's shooting death