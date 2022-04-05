15-year-old boy who vanished in 2019 identified as victim of hit and run

Police have identified a 15-year-old boy as the victim of a hit and run in Clayton County three years ago.

Police found the boy’s body on the side of a road in Riverdale in the early morning hours of March 4, 2019. He had no identification on him but had two distinct tattoos: one on his left forearm of the word “Ace” and another at the base of his thumb and forefinger on his right hand with a group of letters.

For years, the boy was known only as John Riverdale Doe.

In Feb. of 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to identify the remains as Dywimas Marquis Autman through dental records after someone recognized his tattoos from a missing children’s poster.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the last time he saw his mother, he smiled and gave her a big hug.

“He told me he loved me,” his mother, Shandra Autman said. “And that was the last time I saw him.”

The Clayton County Police Department charged Jermara Little with hit and run and first-degree vehicular homicide in 2019, shortly after the accident.