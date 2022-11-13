15-year-old boy in Volusia County arrested for online threats

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old boy for making online threats in Port Orange.

Jacob Long, 15, was accused of writing messages online, threatening to become the next mass shooter.

He stated, “One day my name and face will be all over the news and everyone will wish they took me seriously,” according to VCSO.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the threats and responded along with the Port Orange Police Department to the boy’s home, where he was taken into custody.

Long was charged with making written threats to kill, which is a felony. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he’s been held in custody.

Detectives said that, in an interview, Jacob advised he was joking in all of the posts, including the one saying he is not and never has been joking.

Law enforcement authorities said no weapons were found during their investigation.

