15-year-old boy wounded overnight on Far South Side, cops say

A 15-year-old boy was shot in back by a gunman donning a ski mask overnight on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the boy exited a CTA bus and began walking in the 200 block of West 115th Street in the Roseland neighborhood. A male wearing a ski mask approached the boy and pulled out a handgun, opening fire towards him before fleeing west toward Halsted Street, police said.

The boy was struck to the upper left back, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.