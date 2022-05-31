15-year-old brought loaded gun to high school, Richland County deputies say

A student was found with a loaded gun on the campus of a Midlands high school, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The incident happened at Richland Northeast High School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The Richland District 2 school is on Brookfield Road in Columbia, near Decker Boulevard.

A 15-year-old student was arrested after the gun was discovered, according to the release.

The school resource officer was alerted through social media that the student had a gun, the sheriff’s department said. When the officer approached the student, he admitted to having the loaded pistol in his backpack, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

There is no evidence that any threats were made, or the gun was pointed at any students or staff, the sheriff’s department said.

The student, whose name is not being made public because of his age, was charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a pistol under 18, the sheriff’s department said.

The teen will be booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

There was no word if the high school was placed on any kind of lockdown, or if parents were notified about the situation during the incident.

Information about what possible punishment the student could face from the school and Richland 2 was not available.

Graduation is set for Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena, and Thursday is the last day of the school year at Richland Northeast for non seniors.