15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings

A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police responded to FOX13′s request for information regarding the teen’s arrest in connection to a string of shootings in Midtown, saying that a 15-year-old had been charged. However, MPD did not say which exact shootings the teen was connected to.

Along with the four counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD said the 15-year-old has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

