15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a shots fired call.
When they arrived, they found shell casings on the scene, along with witnesses.
The 15-year-old, witnesses told police, was shooting at another group of people after a previous dispute.
TRENDING STORIES:
Domestic dispute at Cherokee County home leads to police shooting the suspect at Red Lobster
University professor facing charges after shooting 18-year-old girl in parking deck, police say
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
At 2 p.m., he was arrested and transported to a youth detention center pending his initial hearing.
Because of the suspect’s age, police did not provide a mugshot.
The suspect has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault, police said.
No one was injured as a result of the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Black at 770-254-2355, extension 157 or Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355, extension 155.
IN OTHER NEWS: