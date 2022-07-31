15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park

Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park.

Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found shell casings on the scene, along with witnesses.

The 15-year-old, witnesses told police, was shooting at another group of people after a previous dispute.

At 2 p.m., he was arrested and transported to a youth detention center pending his initial hearing.

Because of the suspect’s age, police did not provide a mugshot.

The suspect has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault, police said.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Black at 770-254-2355, extension 157 or Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355, extension 155.

