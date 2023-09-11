15-year-old charged as adult with first-degree murder in shooting at Choctaw-Del City football game

A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a high school football game.

Dayvion Hamilton was charged Friday in Oklahoma County District Court.

He is accused of killing Cordea Carter, 16, "willfully and with malice aforethought" at Choctaw High School on Aug. 25.

Choctaw was playing Del City. Players ran from the field in the third quarter after hearing gunshots. The game was not resumed.

An eyewitness told police the victim had been in a physical confrontation with another male known as "Duece," according to a court affidavit. The eyewitness said Hamilton came from behind the victim, fumbling a black gun, and then fired it while approaching closely.

Emergency vehicles arrive to take control of the situation at Choctaw High School where a shooting occurred on the Del City side of the stadium Friday, August 25, 2023. Alonzo Adams for The Oklahoman

The investigation determined Hamilton is a known associate of "Duece," the Choctaw police deputy chief wrote in the affidavit.

Police confirmed from "video surveillance" that Hamilton was at the game because he was treated for a head injury in a weight room at the high school, according to the affidavit. He identified himself to firefighters during the treatment.

Hamilton was formerly a student in the Mid-Del school district, but was not attending at the time of the shooting, police said. He was arrested Aug. 30.

The victim was a student at Midwest City High School.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma teen charged as adult with murder in Choctaw football game shooting