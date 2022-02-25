15-year-old will be charged as an adult in shooting of Stanley Freeman Jr.

One of two teens accused in the shooting death of a Knoxville high school student will be tried as an adult.

Judge Tim Irwin ruled Friday morning the case against a 15-year-old accused in the shooting death of Stanley Freeman Jr. will move into Knox County court. The teen will be held in jail on a $1 million bond in Freeman's death, plus additional bond related to an attempted murder he is also accused of committing.

The teen is one of two accused of killing Freeman as he was driving away from Austin-East Magnet High School at the end of a school day in 2021. Police have called the case a tragic instance of mistaken identity.

The teens also have been accused of attempted murder of Johnkelian "John John" Mathis, who was shot at in January 2021 but escaped injury. Mathis was later killed in a separate shooting in early August in Lonsdale.

Both Freeman and Mathis were Austin-East Magnet High School students.

Knox News is not naming the two teenagers facing charges because it typically does not identify juveniles accused of crimes unless they're convicted.

Late last year, Irwin determined there was enough evidence for both the murder and the attempted murder cases to move forward.

Assistant District Attorney General Takisha Fitzgerald told the court late last year that no witnesses have come forward.

"Today these cases are built on scientific proof and people's lifeline, which happens to be their cell phones. And in a way, it's even better because it's very difficult to cross-examine a computer," Fitzgerald said at a previous hearing.

"We believe based on the information from these computers, and the hard work of these detectives and investigators, that it establishes the crime of first-degree murder was probably committed."

