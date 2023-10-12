15-year-old charged after allegedly walking into local EMS station with loaded gun

A teenager is facing charges after Pennsylvania state police say he walked into a local EMS station with a loaded gun.

According to state police, a 15-year-old from Washington entered the Washington County Ambulance & Chair station in Canton Township with a firearm.

When troopers got to the scene, the teenager was on the ground being restrained by the victims.

State police took the teenager into custody and seized a loaded 9mm pistol from him.

The teenager is facing multiple firearms act violations and terroristic threats charges.

He was transferred to juvenile probation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11-year-old boy arrested for allegedly making threats about bringing gun, bomb to school PNC Bank laying off employees, spokesperson confirms Attempted child lurings reported in O’Hara Township, police asking community to be vigilant VIDEO: Woman’s car rammed in alleged road rage incident in Finleyville DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts