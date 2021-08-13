15-year-old charged in Arnold shooting that left 4 injured

Aug. 13—A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting that police said left four people injured and endangered the lives of several others Sunday in Arnold.

Ikquan Hassain Amid Lynn, of Arnold, faces numerous charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault in connection with the weekend shooting.

Westmoreland County Detectives said Lynn, two men and a 17-year-old boy were shot in the incident, and the two men were seriously injured. Updates on their conditions were not available Friday. A 2-year-old boy was among the three people who were inside a house that police said Lynn fired upon.

A criminal complaint filed against Lynn said that Arnold police responded to a report of a fight in the 2000 block of Kenneth Ave. around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Police said the fight involved two women, one of whom was Lynn's sister.

Police said witnesses reported seeing Lynn in the area of the fight holding a long gun or rifle covered by a towel or blanket.

Lynn opened fire as four people who were at the fight — including the other woman involved — walked to a house in the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue, according to the complaint.

The witness said Lynn took up a position behind a vehicle parked in front of the house where the four people were headed, the complaint said. Lynn fired multiple rounds at the four as they ran inside, while three others — including the 2-year-old child — were already inside, the complaint said.

The witness reported seeing one man shot in his right arm as he ran into the house, according to the complaint. A man inside the house who returned fire with a handgun was hit several times by gunfire from Lynn, the complaint said.

Lynn was denied bail during an arraignment Friday morning before District Judge Frank Pallone Jr. of New Kensington. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26. Court records did not list an attorney for Lynn.

