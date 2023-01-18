15-year-old charged after assault at Fairfield juvenile treatment center

Jan. 17—A 15-year-old boy is charged as an adult after state police said he attacked a worker at Outside In School of Experiential Education in Fairfield.

Anthony Jenkins is being held on $200,000 bail on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, strangulation and related offenses.

Troopers were called to the facility at 6:45 p.m. Monday for a reported assault. Witnesses told police Jenkins, whose address is at Outside In, attacked a staff member and used the cord on a power strip to choke him, according to court papers.

Police said the staff member had injuries to his face, neck, hands, legs and back, including ligature marks and welts from the power strip and cord.

When troopers arrived to take him into custody, Jenkins continued fighting, according to Trooper Steve Limani. He said county prosecutors OK'd filing adult charges.

Jenkins was being held at the Allegheny County Jail, Limani said. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Outside In has residential and outpatient services for youth and families ranging from substance abuse treatment to therapy, according to its website. Youth involved with the juvenile court system can be placed there. An on-site school provides year round education.

