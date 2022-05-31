15-year-old charged with attempted murder after Ames Memorial Day shooting injures one

Ames police charged a 15-year-old male with attempted murder after an early morning shooting on Memorial Day.

Officers responded to Mary Greeley Medical Center, where the victim, an 18-year-old male, arrived with a gunshot wound at 12:45 a.m., according to an Ames police news release. The shooting occurred minutes earlier on the 600 block of South 17th Street.

The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday and transported to juvenile detention. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, according to police.

