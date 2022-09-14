15-year-old charged with boy's murder in Thibodaux, police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a boy of the same age this weekend in Thibodaux, police said.

Officers found Jarien Cole shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday inside a home at the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue after they received a call of a shooting in the area, Thibodaux Police said earlier. Cole, who is from Assumption Parish, was rushed to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to University Medical Center in New Orleans but died en route.

"That night, Thibodaux Police detectives processed the scene for evidentiary purposes and began working around the clock on the investigation," the agency said in a news release Tuesday night.

Through the investigation, a 15-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was found to be a suspect in the shooting, police said.

More local news:State Sen. Mike Fesi seeks to create 'Ezekiel’s Law' after Houma 2-year-old's brutal death

The teen was taken into custody at the Thibodaux Police Department and charged with one count of second-degree murder, according to the release. He was being held Tuesday night in the Lafourche Parish juvenile detention center awaiting court proceedings.

The incident remains under investigation.

"Suspected motive will not be released at this time in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation," Thibodaux Police said. "As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly."

Police ask anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: 15-year-old charged with murder in boy's shooting death in Thibodaux