15-year-old charged in deadly shooting at LaGrange skate park

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting at a LaGrange skate park.

The shooting happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at the skate park along Bull Street.

Police said when they arrived at the park, they found Nasir Truitt lying along Pierce Street right beside the skate park with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

“Early investigation reveals there was an argument between two groups of people, that led to multiple shots being fired,” LaGrange police said in a news release.

Investigators arrested Brandon Harrison Jr, 15, on Sunday and charged him with murder. He is also charged with four additional counts of aggravated assault that are tied to the incident.

Police said the case remains under investigation and more charges could be coming.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to LaGrange police at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

