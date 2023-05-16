15-year-old charged in fatal stabbing at Salem Center

Salem Center Mall was closed after an assault occurred at the mall on May 12 in Salem.

A teenager suspected in a fatal stabbing at the Salem Center was arraigned Monday morning in Marion County juvenile court.

The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly stabbing Enrique Sanchez Franco, 20, near the entrance to the Macy's store. Franco died from his injuries.

The teen was arraigned on charges of second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Marion County District Attorney's office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 at 8 a.m.

A spokesperson for the DA's office could not comment on whether the office will petition to bring the case into adult court.

Shannon Sollitt is a corps reporter for Report for America

