15-year-old charged after making false threat against high school in Union County

A 15-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after being accused of making a false threat against a high school in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the teen allegedly posted a threat towards Sun Valley High School on Instagram Tuesday morning.

The teen was then questioned and admitted to posting the threat because he did not want to attend school that day.

Deputies said the 15-year-old has been charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

He may also face long-term suspension from the high school.

