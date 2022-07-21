15-year-old charged in Memphis pastor’s death could be tried as an adult, DA says

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to have a 15-year-old suspect in a Memphis pastor’s killing tried as an adult.

According to a release from the DA’s office, a notice of intent to seek transfer is being submitted to have the case set on the Juvenile Court docket for a hearing.

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed during a carjacking on July 18.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Whitehaven Lane.

Eason-Williams was a leader in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Memphis Police said the 15-year-old pulled the trigger that took Eason-Williams’ life. A 16-year-old was also arrested in connection to the fatal carjacking.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The 16-year-old is charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000.

By law, juveniles between ages 14 and 17 who are charged with serious crimes are eligible for transfer to adult court.

“Due to the facts of this case and this offender’s criminal history, I am seeking transfer of this case to adult court,” said DA Weirich.

A report date is set for Aug. 1 in Juvenile Court. A transfer hearing is not expected until late August or September, the DA said.

