15-year-old charged with murder for Sandalwood shooting death

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a teenager for Saturday’s shooting death in Sandalwood. 15-year-old Mekel Queen was shot on Java Drive near St. Johns Bluff.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.

15-year-old Bobby Trustin Dann was arrested and booked on a charge of murder. His arrest was announced this morning by the JSO public information office.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teenager shot and killed in Sandalwood neighborhood

Mekel Queen was a student at Sandalwood High School.

“Right now, I’m just torn to bits and pieces,” his father Donnell Queen said, struggling to come to terms with the loss of his son.

“I got a phone call around 1:30 p.m. from a kid, an unknown number just saying Kel got shot and he is dead and to come quick,” recounted a visibly distraught Donnell Queen.

Mekel was the eldest of five children.



