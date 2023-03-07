15-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed teen, wounded child

A 15-year-old boy trespassed "by force" into a Paddock Hills apartment last month and shot another teen as well as a 13-month-old who were both asleep in bed, court documents say.

Trevion Spraggs, 17, was hospitalized for two weeks before being pronounced dead on March 3. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 18.

The 15-year-old has been charged in Hamilton County Juvenile Court with murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault. The Enquirer is not naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Sometime around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to court documents, the 15-year-old along with 22-year-old Mykale Dudley entered the apartment. The documents say the 15-year-old fired multiple shots at Spraggs and the child while both were asleep.

Police said both Dudley and the teen had guns. They fled after the shooting, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dudley was facing two counts of felonious assault. A grand jury will decide whether to indict him on murder charges.

The 15-year-old is scheduled to appear before a juvenile court judge on March 14.

