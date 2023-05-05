15-year-old charged with rape in locker room incident at Wyoming High School

A 15-year-old has been charged with rape in connection with a reported sexual assault and hazing incident at Wyoming High School last week. Two other 15-year-olds have been charged with gross sexual imposition.

The three teens appeared in Hamilton County Juvenile Court Friday morning. All of them are also charged with hazing and kidnapping. Hazing is a misdemeanor. The rest of the charges are felonies.

Prosecutor Chris Feldhaus said the three teens and the victim are all freshmen at Wyoming High School.

Feldhaus said the teens dragged the victim into the locker room four times as he tried to escape. there, they assaulted the victim, he said.

Calling it an "aggressive act of cruelty," Feldhaus said the assault occurred during practice time on April 28 and a surveillance camera captured the parts of the incident that occurred outside the locker room.

According to a Wyoming police report, unnamed students reported what happened to a coach. The coach reported it to Wyoming athletic director Matt Weber who then reported it to police, the report states.

A lawyer representing the teens said they all denied the charges against them. None of the teens have had any prior contact with the juvenile court, the lawyer said.

Parents for all the teens either appeared in court or attended via Zoom for the hearing. Magistrate Latoya Maley asked them about each child's standing in school. Two said their sons had been suspended. Another said a detective had said his son had been expelled.

The parents said that a meeting had been scheduled with school administrators for Friday morning, but that meeting was scheduled for the same time as the hearing.

Magistrate Maley allowed two of the teens to be released to their parents on electronic GPS monitoring units. Maley ordered that the teen charged with rape be held in detention while the case progresses. Maley ordered that all the teens stay away from the victim.

The Enquirer is not naming the accused teens due to their ages.

Wyoming City Schools issued a statement Monday: "We are cooperating with that police investigation 100%, in addition to conducting our own school-based investigation."

The Enquirer asked the district for additional information following the hearings on Friday. It did not immediately respond to those requests.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 15-year-old charged with rape in locker room incident at Wyoming High