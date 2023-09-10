15-year-old charged with shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl in Orlando denied bond

A 15-year-old went before an Orange County judge for a second time on Sunday in connection to two murders.

Niko Brown is one of five suspects in the murder of a 6-year-old little girl and a 19-year-old man.

The little girl’s mother was also hurt in the shooting that happened on Poppy Avenue late last month.

Three other teens have also been arrested, and police are still searching for another suspect, 21-year-old Tyrik Nichols.

Brown is the youngest suspect to be arrested in this case and was denied bond on Sunday.

Another hearing has been reset for him and is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation continues into what police said was a gang-related shooting.

Brown is facing two second-degree murder charges for the deaths of 6-year-old Ajahilyah Hashim and 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright.

He’s also being charged with attempted felony murder.

18-year-old Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., 17-year-old Brandon Picket and Kny Adams have also been arrested and charged with the murders.

Investigators said video captured Brown, Wright and others jump out of a car on Poppy Avenue and immediately start shooting their guns.

10 minutes later, cameras at Health Central captured the suspects driving up to the emergency room and leaving Wright on the sidewalk.

The other teens are all being charged with first-degree murder.

