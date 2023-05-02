15 year old charged with shooting pregnant Gulfport teenager

Four teenagers were charged Monday with crimes related to Sunday’s fatal shooting of a teen and her unborn son.

The Gulfport Police Department charged Brenton Brumfield, 15, with one count of second degree murder and one count of homicide of an unborn child.

The other three teenagers were charged with hindering the prosecution of another. The arrests of Jamarrion Jackson, 19, as well as two minors, age 13 and 17, send “a clear message that this heinous crime will not go unpunished,” said Sgt. Jason DuCré in a press release Monday night.

Gulfport resident JaKamori “Kamori” Lake, 16, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head shortly after she was brought by personal vehicle to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, said Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles.

Valles said that someone arrived at the hospital with Lake at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, and she was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m.

“She was pregnant, but we are not sure how far along she was,” Valles said.

Police said in a press release Monday she was three and a half months pregnant.

The shooting occurred at the Gables Apartments, where Lake lived. The apartment complex is in the 4000 block of 32nd Street.

The events leading up to the shooting are not immediately known, but Gulfport investigators said Brumfield was the alleged shooter. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Kamori is the third teenager to die Sunday from gun violence on the Coast. Two Hancock High students were killed just after midnight Sunday in a mass shooting at an after-prom party in Bay St. Louis.

Following the suspects’ booking and processing, Brumfield and Jackson were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bonds. Judge Patano set Brumfield’s bond at $500,000 and Jackson’s bond at $25,000.

The juveniles were transported to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

To report information, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.