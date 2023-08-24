15-year-old charged in stabbing incident near LaSalle Prep

Aug. 24—A 15-year-old teen has been charged with second-degree assault following a stabbing incident near the LaSalle Prep Football Field.

Police were called to the school about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a fight outside of the football field. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering a stab wound to his back and arm. The Falls Fire Department and AMR was requested to the scene by police.

The victim was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

Officers were advised that the suspect was seen leaving the scene eastbound on Buffalo Avenue. The male was located by the officer at 77th Street and Perry Avenue and transported back to the scene. He was eventually charged by police. Due to his age his case will be handled in Family Court.

According to reports from the scene, there was youth football game going on at the time but the individuals involved in the assault were not involved with the Niagara Falls Junior Football Club.