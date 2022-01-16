A 15-year-old is in critical condition after police shooting, Miami-Dade police say

An overnight Miami-Dade police chase and shooting near the Joseph Caleb Center ended with a 15-year-old boy in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital Sunday morning, the agency said.

Miami-Dade police say the boy was armed when he was shot around 12:45 a.m. at Northwest 56th Street and 22nd Avenue, near the Caleb Center and Annie Coleman 15 Apartments.

The Glock that Miami-Dade police say the 15-year-old was holding when shot by a sergeant.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is standard.

According to police, detectives tried to make a traffic stop of a black Dodge Challenger with the 15-year-old at the wheel. After the boy crashed the car into a fence, police say, everyone in the car ran in different directions. The sergeant, a 29-year veteran, wound up in “a confrontation” with the boy and, police say, the Glock handgun the boy held.

Police say the boy, whom the Herald is not naming, had an open pick-up order for burglary and possession of a firearm. An assault rifle was allegedly found in the back seat.

The assault rifle that Miami-Dade police say they found in the black Dodge Challenger they chased Sunday morning.

