15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Wilmington's East Side early Saturday

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilmington's East Side on Saturday morning, police reported.

Wilmington police officers said they were called to the 800 block of Kirkwood St. at 11:52 a.m. where they found an injured teenager. A witness said the girl was shot about four times. The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police reported.

Less than two hours later, the caution tape running along both sides of the block was down and most of the police officers were gone.

Half a block away, a neighbor said she isn't surprised.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, was out brushing leaves off the sidewalk in front of her house. She said she has lived on Kirkwood Street for 12 years and has seen the gun violence getting progressively worse, especially this past year.

She's right – 148 people have been shot in 2021 in Wilmington alone, and homicides in the city are at an all-time high. Of those killed or injured in these shootings, 18 were under the age of 18.

Wilmington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Kirkwood Street Saturday morning that left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition.

Just 12 days ago, 22-year-old Jabar Grier was shot and killed on the same block of Kirkwood Street. His memorial is still out on the sidewalk, as are two more just around the corner.

"I'm scared out here sweeping leaves," the woman said.

She expressed anger toward police and government officials for not doing enough to prevent the gun violence in her neighborhood. She said she and other residents have asked for – and been denied – security cameras on the street corners and greater police presence in the area.

It's a struggle that's been felt in other areas of Wilmington with high shooting rates, too. Across the city, people have said they are afraid to leave their homes or let their kids play outside. At the same time, many have become accustomed to the shootings.

"It's terrible," the woman on Kirkwood Street said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Michael Hayman at 302-576-3963 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

