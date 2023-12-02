15-year-old Detroit girl missing, police asking for information

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing after failing to return home.

Julyah Wilson left her Detroit residence on the 13300 block of Whitcomb without permission, and is yet to come back, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Around 7 p.m., "she was last seen wearing her school uniform – a burgundy shirt, and khaki pants," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD's 2nd Precident at 313-596-5201.