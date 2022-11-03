15-year-old dies 3 days after weekend shooting in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a 15-year-old boy, who was shot Halloween weekend.

Police responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue. The address is near Friendship Village apartments off Birdneck Road North.

At the scene, authorities found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

The boy, whose name has not been released by police, died Wednesday after he was taken off of life support.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com