15-year-old dies when car runs off road, hits tree, cops say. ‘Indescribable heartbreak’

A 15-year-old high school student, known as a standout football player, died in a car wreck, according to Virginia police and social media posts.

Chesterfield County police said the wreck happened just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 30, when a 2016 Chevrolet Impala ran off a road and struck a tree, WRIC reported.

Wyatt Fowler, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed in the crash, officials told WTVR. Three other people were seriously injured.

Chesterfield County police did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment on Jan. 1.

Fowler was an “incredible student athlete” at Midlothian High School, according to a Jan. 1 Facebook post from the Chesterfield Quarterback League.

“Football creates a brotherhood, a bond that’s never broken, even in a tremendous loss such as this,” the league wrote.

“We were blessed to have known Wyatt,” one person commented on the post. “He was an amazing young man, son, and teammate.”

Others shared tributes to Fowler on social media.

“I don’t think I have words that can encompass the feelings ricocheting through my heart, my mind, the atmosphere, and certainly not for the indescribable heartbreak that has found such a sweet & compassionate family,” one person wrote in a Dec. 31 Facebook post. “Not a single prayer, well wish, or moment of (silence) will go without being felt.”

“I’m sorry that you never got to live in a big farmhouse in the country like you always wanted,” another person wrote in a Dec. 31 Instagram post. “I’m so sorry that this happened to you. I will forever love and miss you.”

Chesterfield County is about 20 miles southwest of Richmond.

