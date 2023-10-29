15-year-old dies from shooting injuries. Raleigh police could file more charges.

A 15-year-old boy has died nearly a week after he was shot near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh, police reported Sunday.

Investigators with the Raleigh Police Department are talking with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office about additional charges against the suspect, Steven Mark Stanley II, 22.

Stanley is already charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police have not identified the teen who was killed because of his age and did not say whether Stanley and the teen knew each other. They also have not provided details about the shooting, which took place about 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 23.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m., prompting officials at nearby Moore Square Magnet Middle School to put the building into a Code Red lockdown for several minutes.

The incident did not happen on school grounds but was actually about a block east near the intersection of South Bloodworth and South Person streets.

Witnesses told ABC11 that they heard several gunshots in the area.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 or 919-996-1193. Tips can be made anonymously.

This investigation is continuing, police said.

The story will be updated.