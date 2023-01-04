15-year-old dies after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale. No arrests made in case

A 15-year-old boy died in the hospital after he was shot Monday in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

At around 4:15 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police officers rushed to the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found the teen, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

According to WSVN 7 News, a car appeared to have been shot at least twice and a gun was seen on the road. Police told the news channel that the teen didn’t live in the neighborhood and that the shooting did not appear to be drug- or gang-related. The victim’s name was not released.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the fatal shooting as of Tuesday night.

Authorities didn’t release additional information, including when the boy died.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.