15-year-old dies after he’s stabbed in fight outside elementary school, CT cops say

A 15-year-old died from stab wounds after a fight broke out between several people in an elementary school courtyard, police in Connecticut said.

Dustin Cecarelli was stabbed with a knife during the fight outside of school hours on the evening of May 23, according to the East Haven Police Department.

The stabbing happened before officers were called at 6:28 p.m. to Tuttle Elementary School in East Haven, police said in a May 24 news release.

Cecarelli, of North Branford, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and died as a result of the stabbing, according to authorities.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Dustin’s family and friends during this difficult time,” police said.

Everyone involved in the fight was identified and there’s “no threat to public safety,” according to authorities.

It wasn’t specified what exactly led to the fight or how many people were involved.

A criminal investigation into the altercation is ongoing and authorities plan to release more information on pending charges.

Cecarelli attended North Branford High School, according to NBC Connecticut.

North Branford Public Schools Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker said in a statement that “we care deeply for all North Branford students and we extend our sincerest sympathy to the family and friends of the student involved,” the outlet reported.

Support services, including school counselors, psychologists and social workers, were made available to students in response to Cecarelli’s death, according to NBC Connecticut.

East Haven is about 40 miles southwest of Hartford.

