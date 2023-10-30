15-year-old dies a week after being shot near Raleigh’s Moore Square: Weekly Homicide Tracker

A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Raleigh last week.

The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online on Mondays in this new weekly roundup.

An interactive map, a searchable database, and links to our stories provide details on each death and the status of the investigation.

We are reassessing how we report homicides and violent crime.

▪ We want to rely less, especially on initial stories, on official sources alone.

▪ We want to emphasize trends and tell more about those killed and those affected by loss and violence in their communities.

▪ We want to create time in our reporters’ schedules to go deeper in search of better stories.

To do this, we may forgo separate stories on deaths when there is little information and sometimes not even a victim’s name.

The new homicide tracker, however, will include all violent deaths. (See below.) With the map, you can hover on a dot, learn the basic details and see the location of all homicides. With the database, you will be able to search for incidents by name.

Know that as you do this, we are working to learn more about each case, about the victim and the ripples their death has in the community.

If you know one of the victims of the homicides listed below and would like to tell their story, please contact reporters Colleen Hammond at chammond@newsobserver.com or Aaron Sánchez-Guerra at asanchezguerra@newsobserver.com

These are the homicides in the Triangle from Oct. 23-29.

Raleigh homicides

Date: Oct. 23

Victim: Shamar Leverette

Age: 15

Location: Person Street, near Moore Square Magnet Middle School.

Arrest: Steven Mark Stanley II, 22, is being held in the Wake County jail on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. More charges are expected in this case.

What we know:

Shamar Leverette was shot while standing up for a friend near Moore Square Magnet Middle School on Oct. 23. He later died of his injuries. Steven Mark Stanley II has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Read more:

15-year-old dies from shooting injuries. Mom says he was standing up for a friend.

15-year-old injured in midday shooting near downtown Raleigh school. Here’s what we know

Durham homicides

Date: Oct. 24

Victim: Derke Clay

Age: 53

Location: Long Meadow Park, 900 block of Liberty Street

Arrest: Douglas Rashad Jones, 25, of Durham, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder

What we know:

Derke Clay, age 53, was killed in an altercation in Long Meadow Park on Tuesday. His body was discovered in the. park that afternoon. Police later announced that a 25-year-old named Douglas Rashad Jones had been arrested and charged with murder in Clay’s death.

Read more:

Fight in Durham’s Long Meadow Park kills one man, another now charged with murder

Wake County homicides

No new homicides were reported in Wake County between Oct. 23- 29.

Orange County homicides

No new homicides were reported in Orange County between Oct. 23- 29.

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this report.