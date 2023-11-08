15-year-old driver killed in crash while fleeing Miami-Dade officers, police say

A 15-year-old boy was killed early Wednesday morning after crashing the Audi he was driving into a pillar under an overpass of Florida’s Turnpike while police were pursuing him. A passenger in the car, a 14-year-old girl, was in critical condition, police said.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, police had not identified the dead teen or the girl. No one else was injured in the crash.

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said an officer who spotted the Audi caught up to it and turned on his lights, before the teen crashed into the concrete pillar.

“They were already moving at a high rate of speed,” Zabaleta said.

Police said the Audi matched the description of a “suspicious vehicle” that someone called police about, that was traveling east on Miller Drive near Southwest 123rd Avenue at about 3 a.m.

When police caught up to the Audi and turned on emergency lights, the driver sped up and the crash happened under an overpass on Miller Road at Florida’s Turnpike on 117th Avenue, according to police.

Zabaleta said investigators had not yet determined how fast the Audi was going and he wasn’t willing to say the officer was chasing the under-aged driver of the vehicle — just that they’d caught up to him and signaled for the Audi to pull over.

The teenage boy driving the car died at the scene, Zabaleta said. And the girl was transported to a hospital.

The department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash, which closed Miller Drive between Southwest 117th and 118th avenues during the morning rush hour.