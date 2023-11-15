15-year-old faces first-degree murder charge in August fatal shooting near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — Investigators have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection to an August fatal shooting in suburban Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The county State Attorney's Office now must determine whether to charge the teen as an adult.

Investigators say the teen shot an 18-year-old man during an altercation between the two on the afternoon of Aug. 7 at a residence on the 6800 block of Bianchini Circle, off Jog Road between Palmetto Park Road and Southwest 18th Street.

Detectives described the teen and the man who died as acquaintances, but did not release any details about what led to the altercation.

PBSO probe: Eight men accused in series of shootings, rash of gang violence in Palm Beach County

PBSO did not disclose name of the man who died, saying his family invoked a state constitutional amendment modeled on California's Marsy's Law. The amendment allows crime victims or their families to request their names be withheld from public reports.

Deputies took the 15-year-old, whose name the sheriff's office did not disclose, into custody at the Juvenile Assessment Center. Besides the murder charge, the teen also is accused of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

