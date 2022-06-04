UPDATE: 15-year-old facing attempted murder charges in connection to Beaufort shooting

Beaufort police arrested a 15-year-old girl Thursday in connection with a shooting in which two other teenage girls were shot during what police described as a drug deal.

The 15-year-old is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy, according to a news release. She was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice to await her initial court appearance.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the girl’s home at Waters at Ribaut Apartments.

Investigators have identified two additional male juveniles as persons of interest in this incident and said the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950 or call the anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.

Just just after 9 p.m Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at The Salvation Army, 2505 North St. The first officer to arrive heard several gunshots, a vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed and two people running away, police said. At least one of the people appeared to be carrying a firearm as he fled toward Waters at Ribaut Apartments, 2500 Duke Street.

The vehicle leaving the parking lot was stopped by officers nearby. Officers found it was occupied by four girls all under the age of 17. Two of the girls had gunshot wounds to their arms. They were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The girls in the car had gone to this location to buy drugs from another girl, police said. When they arrived, however, they were approached by two armed males who demanded money. As the girls tried to flee, the males started shooting into the vehicle, striking two of the occupants.

Police did not say if the 15-year-old girl who was arrested was the person the girls in the car planned to buy drugs from. Nor did they detail the 15-year-old’s connection with the two male juveniles suspected of doing the shooting.

The incide is the latest in a spate of shootings in Beaufort and the surrounding area that have alarmed residents and sparked community meetings with police.