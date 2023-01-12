15-year-old facing murder charge after adoptive parents are killed, Virginia cops say

Police say a 15-year-old is facing murder charges in the deaths of his adopted parents after their bodies were discovered in their Chesapeake, Virginia, home, according to news outlets.

Police said they were called to the home in the early morning of Jan. 10 and found the parents dead, WVEC reported. They said the two were killed with “a knife and/or a hammer.”

Police have not released the name of the teenager but have identified the parents, according to WVEC.

McClatchy News is not naming the parents to protect the identity of the suspect because he is a minor.

Multiple neighbors have expressed their shock over the incident, news outlets report.

“I just can’t believe this even happened. I’m still shocked by it,” neighbor Eddie Gray told WTKR. “As soon as I came in, my sister asked me ‘have you been watching the news?’ I’ve been working all day.”

Another neighbor, Etta Seagle, told WAVY, “I’m stunned. I really am stunned.”

The 15-year-old is being charged with two counts of aggravated murder, WAVY reported.

He was scheduled to appear in court Jan. 11, according to WTKR. The case is under investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department.

