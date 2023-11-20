15-year-old fatally mauled by dogs in Raytown front yard, police say

Police on Monday identified the person fatally injured in a dog attack last week as a 15-year-old resident of Raytown.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a front yard in the 9300 block of East 77th Street on a report of an unresponsive person. The teenager, Makai Williams, was found suffering from severe injuries.

Police said Williams was taken to the hospital and died three days later. It was later confirmed the 15-year-old had been mauled by dogs, according to police.

As of Monday, police said two American Bully-breed dogs had been taken from the residence where the teenager was fatally injured and impounded. No arrests had been made.

Raytown police continued to investigate the case Monday.