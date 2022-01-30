A 15-year-old was found dead and a Columbia man is charged with murder, police say

A teenager is dead and a Columbia man has been charged with murder and other crimes, the Lexington Police Department said Sunday.

Lavon Bernard Julius, 42, was arrested overnight for his role in the shooting death of a 15-year-old male, police said in a news release.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the teenager after notifying his family.

At about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call at 301 Roberts St., according to the release. That’s the Town & Country Apartments which are near Main Street in downtown Lexington, about half a mile from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department headquarters in a government complex.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old’s body outside near the parking lot, police said. The teen had been shot in the upper body, according to the release.

In addition to murder, Julius was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

No bond has been set for Julius, who is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

Information about what led investigators to arrest Julius, and where he was taken into custody, was not available.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

In addition to police and the coroner’s office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.