15-year-old found dead days after she vanished, Illinois cops say. Now suspect arrested

A 15-year-old girl missing for three days was found dead, Illinois police said.

DeKalb police opened a homicide investigation following the discovery of the girl’s body. Officers also arrested a male acquaintance of the victim, police said in a Sunday, May 7, news release.

The girl was not named by police, but loved ones identified her in social media posts as Gracie Sasso.

DeKalb officers were notified Saturday about the girl’s disappearance. Family members said she was last seen Thursday evening, and phone records indicated she had been at a home in DeKalb, according to police.

Sunday afternoon, her body was found on the same block where the phone records pinged her, police said. The discovery was made near Northern Illinois University’s campus.

Evidencefrom a search warrant conducted at a nearby home led to the arrest of the suspect, according to police. Formal charges are pending.

Police said “there is no threat to the general public.”

The 15-year-old was a freshman at DeKalb High School, Shaw Local reported.

“It is with sadness that I share the news today that the students and staff of DeKalb High School, along with the entire District 428, experienced a tragedy today with the death of one of our freshman students,” school district Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez said in an email to families, according to Shaw Local. “All of us are grieving this tragic loss.”

Loved ones said in a GoFundMe they hope to plan a Sweet Sixteen funeral for Gracie “to embrace happiness and good memories.”

“Gracie was an extremely amazing makeup artist, always on point with her outfits and hair, and she also played the violin,” according to the GoFundMe. “Gracie never (met) ... an animal she didn’t love immediately and want to keep. She was a blessing as a sister, a daughter, and a friend to all.”

Dekalb is about 65 miles west of Chicago.

Teen texted mom on way home, then vanished. Remains found months later, GA cops say

Missing 14-year-old is discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds, Texas cops say

Missing 17-year-old girl is found frozen to death near crashed car, Wisconsin cops say