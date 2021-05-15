15-year-old found dead following Harrison Twp. shooting identified

Daniel Susco and Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

May 14—A 15-year-old found dead inside a car on Michigan Avenue following a shooting in Harrison Twp. Thursday night has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the teen as J'Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman, of Dayton.

Manson-Coleman's cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

At around 7 p.m., Trotwood Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Klepinger Road and Evansville Avenue on a report of person shot.

They found a bleeding male with a gunshot wound who told deputies to check Michigan Avenue for a car with another shooting victim inside, according to the sheriff's office.

In the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue, deputies found a car with another male, later identified as Manson-Coleman, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

A coroner investigator was called to Michigan Avenue around 11 p.m., the coroner's office confirmed.

The male found near Klepinger Road and Evansville Avenue was taken to the hospital. Additional information on his injuries and condition was not available.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as details are released.

