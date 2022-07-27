15-year-old found dead inside DeKalb County apartment, police say

DeKalb County police found a 15-year-old dead inside of an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Police responded to the Woods at Peppertree Apartment Homes on Peppertree Circle just after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy dead at the scene.

Police have not commented on how the boy died, but say their homicide detectives are leading the investigation

Police haven’t released any details on possible motives or suspects.

