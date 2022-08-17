15-year-old found with gun runs away, forces Clarke County schools into administrative hold

Officials say that a 15-year-old student was found with a gun and then ran away at Clarke Central High School on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, school officials discussed gang violence, fighting, and skipping school with a group of students.

When a school administrator asked to check the backpacks of the students, all complied except for one student who became disorderly, asking to use the bathroom instead, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The student was allowed to use the bathroom when he ran off campus, police say.

As of Wednesday morning, police could not find the student, despite going to the address listed on his student profile.

An administrator found a 9 mm gun in his backpack of the student. The student was also found to have an electronic vape pen, police say.

TRENDING STORIES:

Clarke Middle School and Classic City High School were also placed on administrative hold during the incident.

The school said it continues to work with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: