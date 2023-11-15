15-year-old Freeport boy arrested after livestreaming himself with a BB gun at the library

A 15-year-old Freeport boy was taken to the police department after he brought a metal BB gun pistol to the Freeport Public Library, police said.

The Freeport Police Department said they found a juvenile was posting images and live videos of himself being in possession of a pistol while referencing the "library."

Officers first went to the Freeport High School because other references were made about a school. But officers later determined the juvenile was at the Freeport Public Library.

Officers arrived at the public library and took the boy into custody.

Police said the BB gun resembled a real semiautomatic pistol was found in the boy's coat.

The boy was taken to the police department before being released to a parent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police arrest Freeport boy, 15, with BB gun at public library