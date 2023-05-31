17-year-old Ga. boy arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old who was getting a glass of water

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old killed on Easter weekend in Macon.

Raheem Seree Smith was charged with murder in the death of Ozias Gore on May 31.

Gore’s aunt, Tasha Fordham, told WMAZ that the teen was in his kitchen pouring a glass of water around 3 p.m. on April 8 when a car drove by and shot up his home.

Fordham said the home has been shot up at least six times in the last few months.

A Bibb County deputy said when they arrived at the home, firefighters were performing CPR on Gore.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the front of the house.

According to WMAZ, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said a single bullet hit Gore in the back, killing him.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating if the previous drive-by shootings at the house are connected to the most recent one.

Gore leaves behind his parents, two sisters and two brothers.

“Ozias was very passionate about sports and money,” his family said in his obituary. “When he was younger he would cut grass and sell pecans to make money. All who knew him knew he was all about his money. He was so excited to turn 16 so he could get his first job.”

Anyone with information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

